Mohammed Kudus has shed light on his move to West Ham United despite drawing interest from various top clubs.

The 23-year-old midfielder completed his transfer to The Hammers in August 2023 for a reported fee of £37 million from Ajax in the Dutch league.

Before joining the London-based club, Kudus was sought after by prominent Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Ghana international revealed that multiple Premier League clubs had approached him, but he was particularly impressed by the vision outlined by Tim Steidten, West Ham’s technical director.

“After the season I had at Ajax, I felt ready to take the next step,” Kudus stated.

“I’m not one to settle in my comfort zone. While I could have remained at Ajax, I didn’t want to become complacent. I always seek to challenge myself.”

“Indeed, all the mentioned clubs were in contact,” Kudus confirmed. “However, when West Ham approached, things progressed swiftly, and I based my decision on discussions with individuals associated with the club, their project, and their vision for me as a player.”

“I relied on my intuition to make the decision. That’s my approach to decision-making. Whatever consequences arise, I take full responsibility,” he added.

In his debut season, Kudus has impressed, scoring 12 goals in 34 appearances for West Ham. He aims to maintain his stellar form as they prepare to take on Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.