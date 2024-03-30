The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr., has made a charitable contribution to Muslim communities in his constituency to observe Ramadan.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a significant period of fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide.

It is marked by communal prayers in mosques, Quran recitation, and introspection.

In a Facebook post dated March 29, Dr. Mike Oquaye underscored the importance of Ramadan as a time for contemplation, empathy, and community engagement.

He encouraged Muslims to foster unity and inclusivity within their communities.

“I firmly believe that embracing diversity is pivotal to fostering a stronger and more resilient society. Through collaborative efforts, we can cultivate a community that embraces and respects all its members, seeking Allah’s blessings for our families and constituency,” he said via Facebook.

Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr. secured the NPP parliamentary candidacy for Dome-Kwabenya in January, triumphing over the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

He is slated to represent the NPP in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

