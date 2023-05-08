She was introduced to the prestigious guests as the Queen of Afrobeat music, and indeed Nigerian icon Tiwa Savage lived up to her name.

The superstar was one of the few selected to perform at the royal-studded concert on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle, following King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on Saturday.

Clad in a beautiful green corseted custom-made ensemble, Tiwa Savage made a majestic walk on stage, ushered by a melodious classical orchestra music.

She bloomed on stage while singing ‘Keys to the Kingdom’, a song she featured Mr Eazi on for Beyonce’s Lion King album.

Tiwa started melodiously to sooth the souls of the thousands gathered before transitioning into her usual Afrobeat rhythm.

She incorporated elements of Yoruba language and dance into her performance which attracted applauses from the audiences.

Her performance was so rhythmic as though celestial beings were her back up singers and the demeanor of the newly coronated King and his Queen Consort was validation of her musical supremacy.

Her vocals, poise, demeanor, outfit and face card were solid as she graced the biggest stage of her career.

From getting turned down from XFactor UK singing competition to performing for the British Monarch, Tiwa Savage’s journey has been nothing short of inspirational.

Watch video below: