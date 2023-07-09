Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has admitted to being nervous during her performance at the coronation of the British monarch, King Charles III.

Recall that Tiwa Savage became the first Nigerian artiste to perform at a British royal event after thrilling guests at King Charles III’s coronation concert and Big Lunch in March.

The ‘Stamina’ crooner in an interview on Good Morning Britain TV Show, said that her first few seconds of her performance at Windsor Castle were fraught with nerves.

She said, “It was beautiful [to perform for the King]. It was such an amazing moment to represent the Commonwealth and to be on that stage.

“I was nervous, I will say the first few seconds. But as soon as I started singing, I said, ‘I have to just get swept away by the crowd’.”