One of the few artistes making Afrobeats attractive on the global market, Tiwa Savage has opened up on the emotional turmoil she battled prior to performing for King Charles during his coronation.

What the world saw on the stage at the East Lawn at Windsor Castle was an enchanting and applause worthy performance, but behind that was an array of emotions distracting her from the ultimate goal.

This was the first time an African was gracing the huge stage and all she could think of was how to impress and what could go wrong.

That notwithstanding, she revealed in an interview that after having a grasp of the microphone and the warm reception she received, it was only prudent to shake away the nervousness.

“I was nervous, I will say the first few seconds. But as soon as I started singing, I said, ‘I have to just get swept away by the crowd’.”

Tiwa started melodiously to sooth the souls of the thousands gathered before transitioning into her usual Afrobeat rhythm.

She incorporated elements of Yoruba language and dance into her performance which attracted applauses from the audiences.

In all, Tiwa’s performance was spectacular and in the days afterwards, she was still the cynosure of the star-studded event.

“It was beautiful [to perform for the King]. It was such an amazing moment to represent the Commonwealth and to be on that stage,” she said amid laughter.

