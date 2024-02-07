Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has shared insights into the making of her acclaimed song, ‘The Doing of the Lord,’ featuring Nigerian gospel sensation, Mercy Chinwo.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso show, Diana delved into the spiritual journey that led to their collaboration, highlighting the deep connection they shared even before joining forces musically.

“Music is spiritual,” Diana said, “and you could tell we had the chemistry doing the song.”

She reminisces about her longstanding friendship with Mercy Chinwo, emphasizing the intuitive bond they cultivated over time.

“We had met in Ghana on two occasions,” Diana recalls, “and from there, we moved to Instagram, to phone calls, and then we became friends.”

Describing the collaborative process, Diana shares how she reached out to Mercy Chinwo with the song concept. “So I called her and sent it to her,” she recounts, detailing the playful exchange that followed. “She called me back and played with the Twi… it was all funny.”

Despite the language barrier, Diana took the initiative to guide Mercy Chinwo through the Twi verses, demonstrating the seamless synergy that characterized their collaboration.

Reflecting on the song’s profound message, Diana quotes Psalm 124, underscoring its relevance to individuals facing various challenges. “This song by Diana Hamilton ft. Mercy Chinwo is for anyone with a testimony and anyone expecting a testimony,” she affirms, encapsulating the song’s universal appeal.

The impact of ‘The Doing of the Lord’ reverberated globally, soaring to the number one spot on YouTube Ghana within a week of its release.

Additionally, it secured the 14th position on the UK’s top 30 chart for several days, attesting to its cross-cultural resonance.

Meanwhile, celebrating a decade of spiritual awakening, Diana Hamilton’s iconic Awake Experience returns on February 18, 2024, at ICGC Christ Temple East. The event promises an evening of soul-stirring worship starting at 4:pm.

Joining Diana Hamilton for this milestone celebration are renowned gospel acts, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and Mercy Chinwo from Nigeria, adding their voices to the divine symphony.

MORE: