Lawyer for Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Benjamin Agordzo, Martin Kpebu has expressed his excitement over the acquittal of his client.

Six individuals implicated in an alleged coup plot have been convicted for conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and another junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, have been acquitted.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Wednesday, January 24, Mr Kpebu accused the state of taking ACP Agordzo through a needless trial, adding that his client was taken through a “frivolous case.”

He said “The Attorney General knows that he mounted a frivolous case against ACP Agordzo.

“From day 1, the Attorney General knew that Dr Agordzo didn’t say anything or wasn’t involved in any coup. He was just educating a group that if you want to embark on a demonstration, this is the way to go – notify the police 5 days ahead of time …If you don’t, there are consequences.

“So ACP Agordzo just sought to educate them and the Attorney General put together a very frivolous case in a way to gag police officers, other public officers because Akufo-Addo was misgoverning,”he stressed.

According to the private legal practitioner, the putting together of such a needless case was an assault on free speech.

He added that “the Attorney General has paid dearly and for the rest of his life, he will be haunted for that attempt to gag public officers.

“If he appears anywhere to talk about free speech, this case will be shown to him what this senior police officer did to warrant such a trial to just seek to destroy his life.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer on the defence team, Victor Kojogah Adawugu says he will resort to the Supreme Court for an appeal.

