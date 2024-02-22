Teshie residents angry over abandoned CHPS compound

Residents of Teshie in the Ledzokuku constituency have expressed frustration over the abandonment of the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound.

According to one resident, the CHPS compound was previously occupied by an agency that was not affiliated with the health sector.

Speaking on JoyNews, he stated that the unrelated agency had moved out, and that CHPS was expected to resume operations in the compound.

“We heard the Member of Parliament coming to commission the place. Frankly speaking as a resident, I was very happy. So we started asking ourselves that if a CHPS compound is going to be commissioned meaning it should be operationalized, everything is coming to happen, nurses are coming, materials are coming up, nurses are coming, doctors are coming. Everything is going to be added up for it to be commissioned,” he said.

He stated that the local assembly had not been officially handed the project by the contractors, causing confusion and frustration on the day the compound was supposed to be officially opened.

Another resident expressed frustration that the keys to the CHPS compound were being held by a local resident, rather than the Assemblyman.

“How can he get the key? This is lawlessness. He is not the assemblyman here. You see the lawlessness,” he said on February 22, 2024.

According to the former Ledzokuku Assembly member, Eric Odonkor, he was not aware of the situation at the CHPS compound.

“Last time, I heard there was chaos here about commissioning. I was the assembly member because the current assembly member was not sworn in so if anything they should have contacted me, they should have called me because I am the member of the area for me to also have an idea of what is going on but nothing of that sort.

“As we speak now, I’m in black, I am going to the mortuary and I was called upon. I needed flash here to see what is going on,” he said.

