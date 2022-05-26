Residents at Teshie bush road behind the Trade Fair in Accra have raised alarm over robbery incidents in the area.

Two men were captured on CCTV attempting to break into a house in broad daylight.

An eyewitness who captured the scene told Adom News the two suspects took advantage of the absence of the occupants to break into the house.

However, luck run out on them when a neighbor who heard their noise confronted them and raised an alarm.

The suspected thieves claimed they were working on orders of the house owners, but a review of the CCTV exposed them.

In the video, one of the two gentlemen was on guard while the other, with the aid of a knife and other sharp object, attempted to break the locks.

Sensing danger, the two men fled the scene in a black unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle.