Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Tems graced the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala held on Monday, May 1, at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Tems showed up in a Robert Wun custom-designed outfit.

Burna Boy wore a Burberry-styled outfit to the most anticipated night in fashion. He twinned with stars like rapper Skepta, actor Barry Keoghan and Stormzy.

Mike Coppola/Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer, who died in February 2019 at age 85.