Team Benpong clinched victory in the highly anticipated 2024 Asempa Kwahu Easter Games, held at the Obomeng Astro Turf.

The team’s stellar performance earned them not only the championship title but also a cash prize of GH¢5,000 cedis, a trophy and medals generously provided by event sponsors.

The triumphant Benpong squad showcased exceptional teamwork and prowess on the field, securing their place in the history of the Kwahu Easter Games.

Their victory was celebrated by fans and supporters alike, who cheered them on throughout the tournament.

In addition to their impressive overall victory, individual players from Team Benpong also received accolades for their outstanding contributions to the team’s success.

Christian Lopez was awarded the title of Best Goalkeeper, demonstrating exceptional skill and agility throughout the tournament.

Nana Yaw Hope, another standout player from the Benpong team was recognized as the Best Player of the tournament, showcasing unparalleled talent and leadership on the field.

His remarkable performance played a pivotal role in guiding Team Benpong to victory.

Agyadze Setsofia of the Aduamoah team emerged as the tournament’s Top Scorer, clinching the coveted Golden Boot award with an impressive tally of 2 goals.

His remarkable goal-scoring prowess added an extra layer of excitement to the competition, showcasing the remarkable talent present among the participating teams.

Despite the fierce competition from formidable opponents, Team Benpong’s determination, skill, and unwavering teamwork ultimately secured their well-deserved victory in the 2024 Asempa Kwahu Easter Games.

As they bask in the glory of their triumph, the team looks forward to playing the Dynamic FC team tomorrow for the Champions of Champion cup in the KEED Champions Cup at the Obomeng Astro Turf.

