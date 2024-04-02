Team Benpong secured victory in the maiden Keed ‘Champion of Champions’ cup, which took place on Easter Sunday at the Obomeng Astro Turf.

Team Benpong, also winners of the 2024 Asempa Kwahu Easter Games, faced winners of 2024 Footy Cash Community League, Dynamic FC in a tight competition that lasted for 90+ minutes.

Team Benpong emerged winners of the Keed ‘Champion of Champions’ cup after winning Dynamic FC in a 1-0 score.

The winner received GH¢10,000, medals and a trophy from Keed with additional items from sponsor Novus Industries & Trading Ltd.

