Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed confidence that the introduction of the “Tap and Go” transport initiative will play a significant role in combating corruption within state intercity and intracity transport systems.

Similar to the widely-used Oyster Card in the United Kingdom, the “Tap and Go” system entails a digital card preloaded with cash.

Passengers can conveniently pay for their fare by tapping the card on a fixed machine/reader aboard the bus.

The Ghanaian version of the “Tap and Go” card boasts additional features, including both physical and virtual versions, aimed at enhancing convenience for users.

Users will have the flexibility to download the Tap and Go app on their mobile phones and opt for the virtual card option.

This enables them to make payments directly through their phone, eliminating the necessity for a physical card if preferred.

Addressing attendees at the official launch of the initiative in Accra on Monday, February 19, Vice-President Bawumia highlighted that the implementation of this system will significantly enhance transparency within the transport sector.

“It is important to note that, before the Tap and Go system was implemented by Metro Mass Transit, the audit report showed that the company was losing 50% of its revenue annually.

“But since it was implemented by the company, that leakage has been plugged and the revenue that it is making from 200 buses is more than when it was operating 500 buses,” Dr Bawumia said.

“With the Tap and Go system, the problem of vehicle owners worrying about the accurate daily takings and whereabouts of their cars at any given time will be a thing of the past.”

“The problem with the diversion of funds within state-owned intercity and intracity buses will also be a thing of the past, as it will help check corruption by promoting transparency,” he added.

