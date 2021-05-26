The suspected blood thieves, who were recently caught at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, have been granted bail by Her Worship, Nana Adwoa Serwaa Adonteng, of the District Magistrate Court, Adjabeng Accra.

This was after they pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Security officers at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital last week arrested the two suspected blood thieves.

A statement issued by Korle Bu management said the activities of the group came to the attention of the security upon a tip off.

They then mounted surveillance that eventually led to the arrest of the suspects on Saturday, May 22 at around 2:AM.

They were arrested at the third floor of the surgical block when they made the attempt to steal several pints of blood that had been mobilised for various surgical procedures, the statement added.

The accused persons are to reappear before court on July 12, 2021, after their lawyers pushed for bail during first appearance. The suspects have been handed over to the Ghana Police Service at Korle Bu for further investigations.