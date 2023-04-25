New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has charged Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng to turn himself in to the police for failing to use his position for the benefit of Ghana.

To Mr Boasiako, the former Minister of Environment and Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) should have exposed the government officials involved in illegal mining and small-scale mining while in power as a sign of his uprightness and diligence.

Chairman Wontumi, as he is commonly known, questioned the Professor’s timing and intent.

“Certain things are unnecessary. As he got the opportunity to be minister, he could have used his powers for the benefit of government and Ghana. If you’ve admitted your failure at doing your job, then you should be the first person to report yourself to the police,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

The 36-page report, which was addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Chief of Staff, mentioned some high-profile NPP persons who hindered the former minister’s efforts to combat galamsey due to their involvement in the canker.

Some named politicians in the report by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng have discredited the allegations and challenged the renowned professor to provide evidence.