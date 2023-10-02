A retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Jones Dotse, has called on Ghanaians particularly chiefs not to interfere in the work of judges.

According to him, the work of judges was a difficult one, which needed not to be obstructed in order to allow judges to have peace of mind to administer justice.

However, he said some people try at all cost to impede the work of judg­es which should be stopped.

Justice Jones Dotse (second from right) presenting a gift to Justice Gaewu

The former Supreme Court Judge made the call at a durbar of chiefs and people of Abutia Court at Abutia-Teti in the Ho-West District of the Volta Region in honor of Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, a justice of the Supreme Court.

Justice Dotse said it was important for the chiefs and people of Abutia in particular and the chiefs and people of the Volta Region, in general, to support the only Supreme Court Judge from the Volta Region in order to ensure that he succeeded.

He stressed that he trusted and had confidence in Justice Gaewu to deliver at the apex court because he proved beyond reason­able doubt as a competent judge, and said the only thing the chiefs and people of the Volta Region could do to support him was to pray for him.

The celebrant, Justice Gaewu thanked Justice Dotse for the mentorship role he played in his life and also commended the chiefs and people of Abutia for the honour done him and assured them that he would work to maintain the high standard at the Supreme Court in the discharge of his duties.

Justice Gaewu asked the youth to be focused on their chosen pro­fession, be disciplined and work hard in order to achieve success and added that with determina­tion, they could become whatever they wished for themselves.

According to Justice Gaewu, the law remained supreme in the ad­ministration of justice, therefore when cases were tried at the law courts and did not go in favor of one party, the judge should not be blamed for passing judgment in which a party won the case.

He also advised that not all cases should be brought before the Court and that parties could settle disputes through the Alter­native Dispute Resolution Mech­anism (ADRM) to promote peace and unity between parties and to ensure harmony in communities.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, Mr. Emman­uel Kwasi Bedzrah, commended Justice Gaewu for the position, which he said did not only bring honor to the constituency but also the entire region and prom­ised on behalf of Volta MPs to support him because the judiciary and Parliament work together to promote development.

The Paramount Chief of the Abutia Traditional Area and President of Abutia Traditional Council, Togbega Abutia Kodzo Gidi V, said His Lordship Justice Gaewu had brought honor to the chiefs and people of Abutia, and said his achievement would serve as an inspiration to the youth who would see him as a mentor and made them strive hard to become successful in life.

ALSO READ: