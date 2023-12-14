Ghana’s dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has bid farewell to 2023 in grand style, gifting his fans with a compelling dancehall masterpiece titled “Overlord.”

The track has already found its way into the charts, creating waves with its infectious beats and powerful lyrics.

The accompanying music video is a visual journey through Stonebwoy’s tumultuous year, providing a glimpse into his resilience and determination.

The video starts with a scene depicting him being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, ahead of his performance at the Promise Land festival in Australia this year, a symbolic representation of the challenges he faced in 2023.

The ‘Overlord’ lyrics resonate with theme of ambition.

“We have been through much more difficult situations with the same dream. It is not at this time that I am not closer to my dream” he said.

“Overlord” serves as an anthem of triumph, encapsulating Stonebwoy’s journey and determination to fulfil his destiny as a musician.

Stonebwoy is set to headline the 5th Dimensional Concert 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 22 and fans can anticipate a night filled with soul-stirring performances.

