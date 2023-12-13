After the release of his maiden spoken word poetry album, ‘Ponder’, to critical acclaim, another album is wrapping up for release. Award-winning Ghanaian Poet/Spoken Word Artiste, Nana Fredua-Agyeman Jnr. has hinted of his upcoming new album.

He stated via his twitter handle,

“It’s been almost two years after, the release of ‘PONDER’. New Album Wrapping Up! This is one for the records. Revolutionary! Anticipate!”

This album includes some guest features from artists of diverse backgrounds and also a blend of spoken word poetry and different genres.

These include his native Highlife making the album one for the records and revolutionary as indicated by the artiste.

Nana Fredua-Agyeman Jnr is a three-time winner of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) Literary Awards. At the sixth GAW Literary Awards on the 21st of January, 2023, he became the first recipient of all positions in the same category since the inception of the awards scheme. Having won third prize in 2018 for ‘My Lost Friend’, ‘Where I Come From’ was adjudged first prize winner in 2021 and second prize for ‘Letter To Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’ in 2022.

He released his maiden spoken word poetry album, titled ‘Ponder’ in December 2021. The album addresses themes spanning from patriotism, accountability, inclusiveness, empowerment, humanitarianism to hope.

In September 2022, his album ‘Ponder’ was considered for nomination by the Recording Academy at the sixty-fifth (65th) Grammy Awards under the newly created Spoken Word Poetry Album of the Year category.

Registering his album amongst the first inaugural submissions. Work on the upcoming album began a year ago with record producer, 3nity of Steezeyard Studios and is set to be released before the end of the year.