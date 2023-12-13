A Member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto has joined calls for government to reconsider its lithium deal with Barari BV.

Sam Okudzato says the current deal is not the best for the country.

Speaking at an IEA roundtable discussion, Sam Okudzato said government must listen to the masses.

“This lithium agreement is not in the best interest of Ghana. That’s my view. And if you all agree with me, let’s all make a statement in support of the IEA to say that we do not think that this agreement is in the interest of Ghana and that we have to relook this matter. I don’t want to condemn the MPs, but we will caution them and advise them to do what is right and what is in the interest of Ghana,” he added.

Okudzeto’s comments come amid growing public criticism of the deal, with many Ghanaians expressing concerns that it does not adequately address the country’s long-term interests.

Critics argue that the deal grants Barari BV overly generous terms, including a low royalty rate and a long exploration period.

The government has defended the deal, arguing that it will attract much-needed investment and create jobs. However, Okudzeto’s intervention adds weight to the growing calls for a review of the agreement.

Lithium deal is in the best interest of Ghana – Lands Minister insists

Meanwhile, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, is still insisting that Ghana’s lithium deal with Atlantic Lithium of Australia remains the best mining lease for the country.

The government says it will get 13 percent in royalties with a 30 percent stake in Atlantic Lithium compared to other mineral agreements.

The Lands Minister defended the deal in an interview with Bloomberg, saying it will be beneficial to Ghana and that the country is retaining the highest end of the value chain as much as possible.

“Green minerals, lithium, energy transition, and all of that, our president and his government have insisted that we treat these minerals differently from other minerals in the past, which is why we have come up with a policy on the management, exploitation, and utilization of the green minerals of our country, including lithium.”

I believe you have what it takes to bring peace to…

CCTV footage captures thief breaking into Spintex residence to steal PS5…