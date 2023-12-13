CCTV footage has captured a thief breaking into a residence at Spintex in Accra, and absconding with a PlayStation 5 and a laptop.

The video, circulated on social media, depicts the shirtless culprit in trousers, entering the house located at Spintex Community 17 using a ladder to access the upper floors of the building.

In a post by @eddie_wrt, the victim, identified as @GblorkporSenam, is seeking assistance in identifying the thief.

He asked people to contact 0541516630 if they have any information regarding the incident.

This break-in follows a similar occurrence where another thief, known as “School Fees,” was sentenced to a one-year jail term based on CCTV footage evidence.

In that incident, School Fees, in a solo operation, used a ladder to gain access to the residence of Alhaji Seidu H Nasigri, the Board Chairman of the Zongo Development Fund and legal advisor to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Bizarre moment thief is captured on CCTV eating family’s food before operation

Anti-LGBTQ bill: Sponsors fight proposed deletion of Clause 4 of Bill