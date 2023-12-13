One of the Members of Parliament sponsoring the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, Rockson-Nelson Defeamekpor, has responded to threats made by popular transgender, Angel Maxine to expose gay politicians.

Angel Maxine on December 11 claimed he has chats and incriminating information about some gay politicians and vowed to reveal names if the “Anti-gay Bill” is passed in Ghana.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Defeamekpor sarcastically asked “Are you [Angel Maxine] a woman?”.

He indicated that, as Members of Parliament, they are resolved to passing the LGBTQ Bill to protect Ghana’s heritage.

“We take it in our strides that it’s part of the hazards of the job, and so we will continue to do what is in the interest of Ghanaians” Defeamekpor stated.

In his view, threats were common, citing previous instances during the passage of the E-levy.

Regarding the purpose of the Bill, he explained, “The Bill will serve as a deterrent, adding that the main purpose is to ensure reforms. It is a conduct that we think we should check as a sovereign people.”

However, MPs did not agree in Parliament on the appropriate punishment for LGBTQ+ individuals engaging in unnatural carnal knowledge with each other.

The Bill proposes the criminalization of same-sex relationships, as well as relationships between a person and an animal or object, with a suggested imprisonment term of 3 to 5 years.

Anti-LGBT Bill not necessarily seeking to imprison people – Dafeamekpor

Anti-LGBTQ bill: We shouldn’t criminalise sex toys – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Anti-LGBTQ bill: MPs split hairs over appropriate punishment for culprits