The Circuit court in Yendi in the Northern Region has sentenced a 45-year-old farmer to 5 years imprisonment for threatening to kill the District Chief Executive for Chereponi contrary to section 75 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29.

According to the prosecutor, D/C/Inspector Nicodemus York, on November 20, the accused Abubakari Numburu, a farmer and resident of Kwame Nansoni in the Chereponi district in the North East Region, called the District Chief Executive for the area, Nashiru Zuwera Muda, on the phone and threatened her: “I will kill you if you dare enter Chereponi.”

The complainant later reported the case to the Chereponi police. With the assistance of National Security, the police identified the suspect and arrested him.

In his caution statement, the accused admitted the offence and on his plea, the judge H/H Justice Francis Ayamwuni Asobayire convicted him to 5 years imprisonment.

In another case, the judge also sentenced 33-year-old Alhassan Nurudeen to 10 years imprisonment for the offence of defrauding by false pretence.

Per the statement of offence, Alhassan Nurudeen is a scrap dealer in Yendi, and in June 2023, he defrauded one Tahidu Iddrisu of a sum of over Sixteen thousand Ghana cedis.

According to the statement, the complainant met the accused at a welding shop in Yendi where he expressed interest in buying a tipper truck.

The accused, according to the statement, succeeded in convincing the complainant that his father had a garage of tipper trucks and that he was going to talk to the father to sell one to the complainant.

He later gave out a contact purported to be the father of the complainant, who instructed the complainant to pay some money to the accused. A total of six thousand, five hundred was paid on MoMo to the accused.

The accused person could not deliver the tipper truck, and the case was reported to the Yendi police. The accused in his cautioned statement admitted to taking money from the complainant but said the father travelled abroad and could not be reached on his mobile phone.



The judge, H/H Justice Francis Ayamwuni Asobayire, convicted him on his plea to 10 years imprisonment.

