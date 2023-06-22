The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assured Medeama SC that they will provide them all the resources they will need to compete in the CAF Champions League and win the trophy.

The Yellow and Mauve have clinched the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League and will represent the country in the CAF inter-club competition next season.

Medeama recorded a resounding 3-0 win over Tamale City to lift the trophy at Akoon Park.

Following the team’s visit to the Chamber of Parliament on Wednesday to present the trophy, the Speaker praised the team and assured them that Parliament will assist them by providing them with all the resources they will need ahead of their participation in the Champions League next season.

“I want to on your behalf commit the House to go with them all the way to the continent to ensure that they win the African Cup for Ghana,” he said.

“This I will proceed to enforce to ensure that they get the necessary resources and motivation to surprise the continent by winning the cup,” he added.

He also made a generous pledge to the club coached by Evans Adotey by donating GH₵100, 000 to the team.

“So Medeama SC, I want to assure you that the House is with you and I will proceed to pledge which you can take up from me anytime an amount of GH₵100, 000 now to support you.

“This is the time to enjoy, refresh, motivate and incentivise yourself ahead for the task ahead, we are with you. Congratulations,” he stated.

