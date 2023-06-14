President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah ‘Parker’, has hinted that they could opt to play their CAF Champions League games at the Cape Coast Stadium if the TNA Park at Tarkwa is not completed on time.

The Yellow and Mauve side will represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competition next season after winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

However, CAF demands that the stadium where the game will be staged must meet some criteria.

Medeama were forced to play their games at Akoon Park due to the construction of their new stadium.

With the stadium on the verge of being completed, Mr Amarh Parker hopes the edifice is completed on time to be able to play their home games at Tarkwa.

Speaking in an interview, the former Black Stars management committee member hinted that they will opt to play the games at the Cape Coast Stadium if the TNA Park is not completed on time.

“We will represent Ghana in Africa. We are determined to break the jinx and that is our plan. We are yet to make a decision on where we will play our games. We have spoken to GoldFields Ghana Limited to help complete the stadium,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The entire community is ready to support to complete the stadium but if we are not able to complete it, then our next option will be at the Cape Coast Stadium but the people at Tarkwa want us to play the game there.

“GoldFields have already spent a lot of money on the club and they are determined to help us complete the stadium on time,” he added.

He also called on the government to assist the club financially ahead of their CAF Champions League participation.

“We have seen what other countries are doing. They are assisting their clubs in major competitions. We are pleading with government and the Sports Ministry to assist us to make an impact.”

Medeama SC were crowned champions of the season following a resounding 3-0 win over Tamale City on Sunday.

