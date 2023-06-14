Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, says he cannot guarantee a win against Madagascar in the matchday five games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The four-time African champions travel away from home to face Madagascar on Sunday, June 18.

A win for the team will secure them a place in the upcoming tournament that is scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

However, Hughton, speaking to the press on Tuesday after the training session at the Accra Sports Stadium, said there is no assurance that Ghana will get all three points but the team will be there to fight.

“With regards to getting results in Madagascar, I can’t promise anything. There isn’t one coach that will sit here and promise that they would get results in the next game. Not one,” the former Premier League manager said.

“The only thing I can promise you is that we will have a team that will be determined to do that. We will have a coaching staff and a head coach that is determined to do that.”

The 64-year-old added that everyone is aware of the importance of beating Madagascar but the opposition must also not be undermined.

“We know the value of a win against Madagascar. We know what that means. But we also know that we can’t take them for granted,” he continued.

“With regards to small and easy games, there are none [like that]. Every country is trying to improve what they have. In every country, when you look at the individual players now playing in better leagues and that means the challenge is bigger.

“But we will have a team that will give their everything to get the results that we want.”

The Black Stars return to training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, June 14, behind closed doors.

