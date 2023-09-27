Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has enumerated ‘sins’ reportedly committed by Alan Kyerematen.

The ‘sins’, he stated is what will end the political career of Mr. Kyerematen who will contest the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.

Chairman Wontumi said the sins include: Ingratitude to the NPP, pro-NDC posture, lack of touch with Ashanti region grassroots and old age.

For the old age, he explained that, because Mr. Kyerematen is 70, he has “selfishly” sacrificed his loyalty to NPP to fulfill his presidential ambition.

The outspoken NPP Chairman even challenge Mr. Kyerematen’s claim of being the favourite in Ashanti region.

“Where is his [Alan] house in this region, at which polling station does he vote? It is his father’s house that is at Enyinam, Alan does not have a house in this region” he claimed.

