A disappointing performance by Ghana at AFCON 2023 triggers frustration, leading to #SaveGhanaFootball campaign set for Feb 14, 2024. Black Stars’ underwhelming display fuels nationwide demonstration among fans.

Following three games without a win, including throwing away a two-goal lead in the last six minutes of their must-win last game against Mozambique, Ghana was eliminated from the tournament in the group stages.

This latest setback has reignited longstanding concerns over the state of Ghanaian football, prompting a coalition of sports journalists to se a nationwide demonstration under the banner #SaveGhanaFootball.

Key Timeline Dates: AFCON 2023 (Mozambique-Ghana)

January 22, 2024:The idea of staging a demonstration likely originated after Ghana’s disappointing performance against Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations. The team surrendered a two-goal lead, ultimately drawing 2-2 and exiting the tournament.

January 29, 2024: A leak of the AFCON 2023 budget by an NDC Member of Parliament revealed a staggering $8.5 million allocation for the tournament, triggering allegations of mismanagement and corruption within the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Sports Ministry.

February 1, 2024: Saddick Adams, accompanied by fellow sports journalists Veronica Commey and Patrick Osei Agyemang, obtained official permission from the Ghana Police Service to hold a demonstration aimed at revitalizing Ghanaian football.

February, 7, 2024: Saddick Adams complains about being blocked on X by GFA account. GFA admits error and unblocks him.

The Nationwide Demonstration Schedule

The Nationwide Demonstration (Ghana Football)

Scheduled for February 14, 2023, the #SaveGhanaFootball demonstration will take place in two major cities, Accra and Kumasi. Protesters will march through the streets, calling for greater accountability and much-needed reforms within Ghanaian football.

The event aims to bring attention to the steady decline of Ghanaian football across all levels and to pressure decision-makers into implementing structural changes within the GFA, Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Sports Authority.

Organizers: Saddick Adam & Others

Leading the charge as the convener of the demonstration is renowned sports journalist, Saddick Adams, joined by Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo) and Veronica Commey.

Their primary objective is to mobilize public support for a comprehensive overhaul of Ghanaian football, focusing on the abolition of management committees and enhanced responsibility for sponsorship deals involving national teams.

The journey to redeeming Ghana football starts on Wednesday, no room for mediocrity, everyone is involved.@adom_tv @Asempa947_FM pic.twitter.com/C5fxoj1xkO — Patrick Osei-Agyeman (@countrymansongo) February 12, 2024

Participants: Ghanaian Football

While the demonstration is primarily supported by sports journalists, with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) officially endorsing the initiative, prominent figures from Ghanaian football have also voiced their backing. These include Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede XI and ex-Asante Kotoko chairman Herbert Mensah.

If I had my own way, those leading football should not be club owners. Too many conflict of interest – Togbe Afede XIV #SaveGhanaFootball pic.twitter.com/zn89Jbyxam — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) February 9, 2024

Some Ghana Premier League players have additionally pledged their support, although opting to remain anonymous. The clergy are also not left out with Prophet Kofi Oduro declaring “I am part of the demo”.

The big man, Herbert Mensah says #SaveGhanaFootball and we obliged.



On Wednesday February 14, Accra and Kumasi carrying the heart and soul of the nation will gather to begin the journey to #SaveGhanaFootball pic.twitter.com/eagwHbQd87 — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) February 8, 2024

Organizers believe the #SaveGhanaFootball demonstration marks a crucial moment in the history of Ghanaian football, uniting concerned citizens in a collective quest for change.

By raising awareness of the deep-rooted issues hindering the development of Ghanaian football, the protest aims to ignite a transformation that will restore the sport’s former glory and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.