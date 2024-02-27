Chiefs and residents of Agona Kwanyarko in the Agona East District of the Central region have taken to the streets in protest against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minerals Commission.

The demonstration is in response to government’s alleged plans to commence mining activities near Agona Kwanyarko water works.

The community members, led by local chiefs expressed their vehement opposition to the proposed mining project, citing potential environmental degradation and the threat posed to their primary source of water as reasons.

Agona Kwanyarko relies heavily on the water works for clean and safe drinking water, and any disruption to its functioning could have dire consequences for the residents.

During the protest, demonstrators waved placards and chanted slogans condemning government’s decision to allow mining operations in the vicinity of the water works.

They stressed the need to preserve their natural resources and called for immediate intervention to halt any mining activities that could jeopardise their access to clean water.