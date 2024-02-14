Some demonstrators at the “Save Ghana Football” protests have called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to resign if they are unable to rectify Black Stars issues.
The demonstration began at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra and is currently ongoing.
The protesters pass through Asylum Down, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and submitted a petition at the Ghana Football Association headquarters.
They also proceeded to do the same at Parliament before concluding the protest at the Independence Square.
READ ALSO