Samuel Boadu has dismissed reports suggesting that he has accepted an offer to be a stop-gap coach of Kumasi Cornerstone FC.

On Monday, the Division Two side confirmed the appointment of the former Hearts of Oak coach as a stop-gap coach.

“We are delighted to announce Mr Samuel Boadu as a stop-gap coach. We are certain that Boadu’s experience and standard of excellence as a tactician will impact Cornerstone Football Club positively as we work assiduously to revive our old glory. Welcome ‘Kofi Yesu’,” the club said in a statement.

“Per the agreement, the club will not hesitate to let him leave whenever a bigger opportunity comes his way.”

However, Boadu in an interview denied the appointment and insisted that he is not joining Cornerstone.

“I am not joining Kumasi Cornerstone and in fact, I have not even had any discussion with them to become their new head,” he told Kessben FM.

“I am living in Accra so how I’m I going to be able to work in Kumasi?”

Samuel Boadu led Hearts of Oak to five trophies in his two-year stay at the club two seasons ago.

Boadu recently led the Black Satellites to the just-ended WAFU B Cup of Nations, where Ghana suffered early elimination at the tournament in Ivory Coast.