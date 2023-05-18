Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Samuel Nartey George, has said that he has learned a lot from the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosiisen show, he stated that not having enough time to campaign for the internal election affected him although he had a resounding victory.

“We’ve decided to visit the constituency four times annually. I’ve realised that is my weakness I learn from every election. I’ve learned so much in this election. Not having time to campaign affected me.”

Mr George commended his campaign team for its hard work towards his resounding victory in the NDC’s primaries.

“When my team went on the grounds to campaign at first, I did not get up to 200 votes. My team, the Dzata team is the best political machinery in this country and I commend them. This is the first time I went on a campaign with a projector to show evidence of my work. I was clear in my mind by April that the job was done,” he noted.

