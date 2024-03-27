Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has criticized Chief Justice Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo of engaging in what he terms “judicial thuggery”.

This, he stated is a serious threat to fair and just dispensation of justice.

Mr. George alleged that, the Chief Justice’s actions are politically motivated and should not be tolerated in the judiciary.

In a statement shared via X, he asserted, “There is no doubt that the current Chief Justice is involved in judicial thuggery, jeopardizing the fair and just dispensation of justice.”

The Ningo-Prampram MP stressed the need to denounce such partisan behavior at the highest level of the judiciary.

He added, “Partisan conduct at the top of our judicial system must be condemned vehemently. Judicial misconduct undermines the rule of law and the fair administration of justice. Common sense must prevail in judicial proceedings.”

Mr. George’s criticism follows the Supreme Court’s decision to prioritize the hearing of Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor’s lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the President’s ministerial appointments over Richard Dela Sky’s lawsuit seeking an injunction on the anti-gay Bill.

Despite Dafeamekpor’s suit being filed two weeks after Dela Sky’s, the hearing for Dafeamekpor’s case is reportedly scheduled for March 27, 2024.

