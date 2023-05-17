Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has called on the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to instill discipline in the rank and file of the party.

According to him, this is the sure way to mend the cracks and present a united front ahead of the 2024 general election.

He noted that recent errant behaviours of some party folks, particularly those in key positions within the party threaten the stability and election success of the party in the upcoming 2024 general election.

“We would need to mend and deal with these cracks. Discipline. It must come from the national executives – from our national chairman, Asiedu Nketia. And Asiedu Nketia is a man who pulls no punches and he takes no prisoners. He’s got the guts to take tough decisions.

“As general secretary we saw him take very tough decisions. As national chairman I want to see him bring discipline. I want to remember Asiedu Nketia as that national chairman who instilled discipline from the national all the way to the grassroots in our party. Fifi Kwetey is a no nonsense person as general secretary. I want to see some fight from them,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express.

Taking great exception to the former NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, Sam George alleged that the stalwart had brought thugs to the election grounds in Ningo Prampram to cause a commotion that had halted the election process for an hour.

“The elections in my constituency were held up for an hour; it happened immediately after E.T. Mensah came and left. He came with thugs to come and disrupt the elections. You have this man sitting in the council of state serving under the NPP and sitting in your council of elders meeting, then you turn around and tell people that people are leaking information.

“Why can’t we call a spade a spade and say that this person is no longer with our party, we are distancing ourselves from you. Until we call a spade a spade in our party and say look, yes you’re a senior we thank you, thank you for your service but if you can no longer toe the line of the party no individual is bigger than the party.

“But a party that lacks the balls and the guts to discipline errant elders cannot rein in exuberant young people. And so you begin to have pockets of people beginning to take the law into their own hands. You want to fix this party? Instill discipline. And you need to instill discipline from the very top,” he said.

He added that, should the party’s leadership fail to take up this onerous task, it falls on the flag-bearer, John Mahama, to do so.

“If the party leadership can’t give it, I’m expecting President Mahama as our new flagbearer, now he’s leader of the party, to take that lead role instill discipline.”