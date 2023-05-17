Former Director of Communications at the Presidency in the erstwhile Atta Mills administration, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has taken a swipe at former President John Mahama for winning the flagbearer election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He described the victory as fake after the former President won by overwhelming majority at the primaries on Saturday May 13, 2023.

Certified results by the Electoral Commission show Mr Mahama polled 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast.

His closest contender, the former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, polled a paltry 3,181 representing 1.1%.

But unimpressed Anyidoho thanked God for the withdrawal of Dr Kwabena Duffuor from the race.

He said there was no bloodshed because any drop of blood based on a fake register would have been attributed to Dr. Duffuor.

The Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute prior to the primaries had verbally ‘attacked’ the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and National Executives of the NDC and former President John Mahama who eventually won.

In a tweet on Sunday morning after the elections, he attributed Mr Mahama’s victory to a fake register.

