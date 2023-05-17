Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 6:28 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Mürder at Amasaman: 12-year-old boy k!lled, his t0ngue removed; Police pick up neighbors (16-5-23) Tax increment: Truck drivers clash with Gomoa East, Awutu Senya West DCEs - Adom TV News (16-5-23) GIHOC Workers Demonstrate: Management describes action as untenable, politically motivated (16-5-23) Drowning: Provide boats, life jackets for learners who cross river to school - Report (16-5-23) Drowning: Human life is not for sale, donation doesn’t bring back lives, GNAT reacts (16-5-23) Death Penalty: Amnesty Int'l charges Parliament to abolish act to safeguard human dignity (16-5-23) Nchumuru Trad. Council calls out Akufo-Addo, Veep over failure to construct Oti bridge (16-5-23) Ghana Productive Safety Net Project hands over 28 motorbikes for project implementation (16-5-23)