A private legal practitioner and an expert in taxation, Yaw Boamah Nyarko has submitted his nomination forms to contest the Effia Constituency parliamentary primaries in the Western Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The employee of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) who aims to retain the Effia Constituency seat for the NPP in the 2024 elections successfully filed his nomination form at the party’s constituency office at Effiakuma.

He plans to challenge Joseph Cudjoe in the upcoming January 27, 2024, parliamentary primary.

Mr. Joseph Cudjoe, who also submitted his nomination forms was accompanied by party executives and delegates.

While he paid GH₵35,000 to the NPP Constituency Secretary, Philip Nyarko, the aspiring candidate paid a non-refundable development fee of GH₵40,000.

The constituency secretary urged Lawyer Boamah and his supporters to follow the rules when making statements during their campaign.

“One thing they need to acknowledge and appreciate is the fact that this is an internal election, what we talk outside can have negative impact on us, so when we go out to campaign, we should be well-behaved, at the end anybody that wins, wins for NPP party, and that is my understanding as the secretary of the party”.

Yaw Boamah Nyanko expressed optimism that he would win the parliamentary primary of the constituency come January 2024 and retain the NPP seat in the 2024 general election.

“I’m looking forward to the party clearing us to go through vetting and then we do the necessary election on January 27th.

“I’m very optimistic that I’m going to win, because it’s a delegates issue, I’ve been with the party, I’ve been part of the constituency for a while, I’ve been a patron two times, I’ve provided employment for the youth, I’ve provided support for mothers.

“And so it’s time for me to lead, and bring the needed vision and dream that I have for the people of Effiakuma.

“I’m a man of peace and have shown the way over the past years, I’ve never said anything derogatory or anything negative about the process or the sitting MP. I’ve always encouraged my people to be decorous, they should campaign on issues, about what we want to do and what we have done for the people.

“And so over the next couple of days and weeks, I’ve urged all to remain focused, they should let us campaign on our goal, our vision which is on education, health and minimizing unemployment in the community, let’s give them the fresh ideas, and we know we will win this election,” he said.

