A new nursing and midwifery training school has been opened in the Mamprugu-Moaduri district of the North East Region.

The new college is the second of its kind and comes 18 years after the first one was opened in Nalerigu.

The college is located in Kubori, one of the northernmost tip communities of the country, and is already in session with 200 students.

At a durbar of chiefs and people of the district, to mark the commissioning of the college.

The Divisional Chief of Kubori expressed profound gratitude for the project whilst appealing to the government to adequately provide the needed infrastructure and resources for effective and conducive training of professional nurses and midwives in the school.

