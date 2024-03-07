The Appointments Committee of Parliament has adjusted the schedule for the vetting of nominees for various ministerial positions, with proceedings set to resume later today.

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the Committee conducted vetting sessions for five of the nominees presented for ministerial roles by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The First Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu cited unforeseen events within the Minority as the cause.

Mr. Osei-Owusu elaborated, stating, “Unfortunately, we have an emergency and we have to rearrange our sitting time. Originally, we were supposed to start at 9:00am but our friends from the Minority have an issue that requires that all their leadership will be out of Parliament from morning till about 4 pm so we have rescheduled our sitting to 5 pm and considering four nominees, we have decided to do two and reschedule the remaining two.

“We intended to finish the ministers but unfortunately, we have to reschedule them so we will do two of the ministers and then add the remaining two to the deputy ministers.”

This adjustment ensures the smooth continuation of the vetting process, accommodating the unforeseen circumstances faced by the Minority leadership bench.

Nominees who are expected to appear before the Committee today (Thursday, March 7) include, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health; Titus Glover, Minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region; Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information and Daniel Machator, Minister-designate for the Oti Region.

