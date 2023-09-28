Asante Kotoko, have permitted James Akwasi Appiah permission to take up the Sudan national team coaching job.

In a club statement on Wednesday, the Reds said the former Ghana coach will be the Sudan coach and also keep his technical director role.

The club added that, Appiah, who is the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) will go ahead and contest in the Ghana Football Association’s Executive Council elections.

Kwesi Appiah Granted Permission to Join Sudan https://t.co/gtavAZ20qz — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 27, 2023

The Sudanese Football Association appointed Akwasi Appiah as coach of the senior national men’s football team on Wednesday, September 20 and was awaiting Kotoko’s permission to officially take up the job.

Appiah, 63, will lead the 1970 African champions for the next three years.

His last major coaching was as Ghana national team coach, where he had a second stint between 2017 and 2020.

In the last three years, Appiah has been attached to Kenpong Football Academy in a sporting director role.

This will be the second time James Kwesi Appiah will be working in Sudan. He was head coach of the Sudanese top-flight club Al Khartoum.