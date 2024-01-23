Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were revealed on Tuesday.

As expected, the Christopher Nolan film “Oppenheimer” had a strong showing Tuesday morning at the Academy Award nominations ceremony, followed by “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Barbie” and “Poor Things.”

The Oscars will take place on March 10, hosted for a fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel.

See below for a full list of nominees:

Best picture

Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone in “Poor Things.” Searchlight Pictures/Landmark Media/Alamy

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”

Best actor in a leading role

Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers.”Seacia Pavao/Focus Features

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress in a leading role

Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon”. Apple TV+

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best actor in a supporting role

Robert Downey Jr in “Oppenheimer.” Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best actress in a supporting role

Danielle Brooks, left, and Fantasia Barrino in “The Color Purple.” Eli Ade´/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best director

Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese. Apple Original Films

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best Cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best international feature film

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Best adapted screenplay

Sterling K. Brown, Jeffrey Wright and Erika Alexander in “American Fiction.” Claire Folger/Orion Releasing

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in “Past Lives” Jon Pack/A24 Films

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best animated feature film

Pixar’s “Elemental”. Pixar

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best documentary short

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Best documentary feature film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best original song

Ryan Gosling in “Barbie” Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Best original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best makeup and hairstyling

Bradley Cooper and Brian Klugman in “Maestro.”Jason McDonald/Netflix

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Best costume design

Joaquin Phoenix in “Napoleon.”Apple TV+

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best sound

Sandra Hüller in “The Zone of Interest.” Courtesy of A24

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best production design

Margot Robbie in “Barbie.”Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best visual effects

Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”Christian Black/Paramount Pictures

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

