Best picture

  • Winner: Oppenheimer
  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best actress

  • Winner: Emma Stone – Poor Things
  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Best actor

  • Winner: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best supporting actress

  • Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad

Best supporting actor

  • Winner: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
  • Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best director

  • Winner: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
  • Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
  • Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
  • The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best original song

  • What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)
  • The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
  • I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
  • It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Best original score

  • Winner: Oppenheimer
  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things

Best adapted screenplay

  • Winner: American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

  • Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives
Best international feature

  • Winner: The Zone of Interest
  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Teachers’ Lounge

Best animated feature

  • Winner: The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature

  • Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger

Best cinematography

  • Winner: Oppenheimer
  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Poor Things

Best sound

  • Winner: The Zone of Interest
  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer

Best film editing

  • Winner: Oppenheimer
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things

Best visual effects

  • Winner: Godzilla Minus One
  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Best costume design

  • Winner: Poor Things
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer

Best production design

  • Winner: Poor Things
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Winner: Poor Things
  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Society of the Snow

Best animated short

  • Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme

Best documentary short

  • Winner: The Last Repair Shop
  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best live action short

  • Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue

