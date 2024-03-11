Hollywood’s finest have been rewarded with golden statuettes at the Oscars in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.
Here is the full list of winners, as well as all the nominees.
Best picture
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best actress
- Winner: Emma Stone – Poor Things
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Best actor
- Winner: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best supporting actress
- Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best director
- Winner: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best original song
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)
- The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
Best original score
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Best adapted screenplay
- Winner: American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
- Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best international feature
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers’ Lounge
Best animated feature
- Winner: The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature
- Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
Best cinematography
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Poor Things
Best sound
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
Best film editing
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Best visual effects
- Winner: Godzilla Minus One
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best costume design
- Winner: Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Best production design
- Winner: Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Winner: Poor Things
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Society of the Snow
Best animated short
- Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
Best documentary short
- Winner: The Last Repair Shop
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Best live action short
- Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
