An accident involving a motorbike and an articulated truck on a highway at Kintampo has resulted in the death of an individual and injury to another.

The motorbike and the articulator truck were both travelling in the same direction when the unfortunate collision occurred.

The impact of the heavy truck hitting the motorbike resulted in the immediate death of the passenger whilst the rider was rushed to the Kintampo Government Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Nana Agyeman.

The police responded swiftly to the scene and transported the body to the morgue for further procedures.

A close friend of the deceased, Baffour Takyi Stephen, recounted that he had been in conversation with Nana Agyeman just minutes before the accident.

The surviving rider, whose identity remains undisclosed, shared that he had no prior connection to the deceased passenger.

He simply requested a lift on the motorbike, unaware of the unfortunate fate that awaited them on the highway.