Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged victorious with 36 votes per provisional results from the YMCA voting centre in the Greater Accra Region.

The following is how the contestants placed after close of polls.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 15 Votes

Alan John Kyerematen – 14 Votes

Joe Ghartey – 0 Votes

Kojo Poku- Votes 0 Votes

Dr. Afriyie Akoto – 3 Votes

Francis Addai-Nimo – 1 Votes

Boakye Agyarko – 1 Vote

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia -36 Votes

Kwabena Agyepong – 1 Votes