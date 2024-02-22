The New Patriotic Party’s leadership has scheduled the parliamentary primary for the Akuapem South constituency for March 2, 2024.

This decision follows the withdrawal of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Osei Bonsu Amoah from the contest, prompting the inclusion of Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Aidoo in the elections.

A statement signed by Regional Secretary, Tony Osei Adjei on Thursday, February 22, 2024 urged all stakeholders to prepare for the elections.

