Former Domeabra-Obom NDC Chairman wins parliamentary primary

Former Domeabra-Obom constituency chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Isaac Awuku Yibor, has won the parliamentary ticket to represent the NDC in the constituency at the polls in 2024.

Voting took place at the Kweku Panfo MA Basic School at Kweku Panfo near Ashalaja in the Ga South Municipality of the Great Region.

Mr Awuku Yibor polled 463 votes to beat other four contenders in the keenly contested election while former president John Dramani Mahama also polled 942 votes in the presidential race to beat his opponent Mr Kojo Bonsu who got five votes.

The other contenders in the parliamentary primary were Gideon Kofi Agbley- 15 votes, Richard Nii Aryee Ashalley – 184 votes, Sampson Nii Anum Tackie – 283 votes, and Beatrice Afua Asantewaa four votes.

Total valid votes for the parliamentary primary was 949 votes, while total votes cast was 952 with three rejected ballots.

For the presidential, the total valid votes was 942, total votes cast was 953 with 11 rejected ballots.

The voting, which was delayed for an hour was later disrupted by intermittent rain for almost an hour, compelling the electoral officer in charge Mr Ayeh Apea, to mount the voting booths in one of the classrooms to continue until the rain stopped for full resumption of voting.

The Domeabra-Obom primary was described by senior members of the party as successful.

Mr Yibor thanked the delegates for their trust in him and promised to work hard to ensure that the National Democratic Congress wins the 2024 elections.

In an interview with the constituency Chairman, Mr Moses K. Ocancey, he congratulated the winner and expressed his appreciation to the delegates for their patience and also for conducting themselves very well during and after the voting.

He said this is just the beginning, and therefore tasked them to work extra hard to ensure their party’s victory in 2024.

Touching on how peaceful and successful the election was, he attributed it to the education given to party members about the process.

He says a guideline was introduced for all the aspirants who accepted and observed them.