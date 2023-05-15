On Thursday, May 11, renowned chef Hilda Baci fearlessly accepted the daunting task of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking session, earning admiration from Nigerians for her unwavering commitment.

At the time of this report, she had been cooking for an impressive 87 hours, showcasing not only her culinary expertise but also her remarkable physical endurance.

As it turns out, Hilda had diligently prepared for the challenge by undergoing personal training with fitness expert and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Kemen.

In a trending video, Kemen shared insights into how he assisted Hilda in getting ready for the arduous feat.

The video’s caption stated: “@hildabaci put in the work, and here’s the evidence! Our esteemed Master Trainer, @kemenfitness, served as Hilda’s Personal Trainer, and together they dedicated ample time to prepare for this challenge. The incredible results speak for themselves—70 hours and counting. Let’s go!”

Chef Hilda Baci’s determination and the rigorous training regimen she underwent under the guidance of Kemen have captivated audiences, further solidifying her reputation as a culinary force to be reckoned with.

Don’t miss the captivating video showcasing her training below:

ALSO READ: