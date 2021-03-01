Self-acclaimed billionaire, Shatta Bandle, is on a full course to becoming the well-built gentleman he dreams of becoming.

The social media sensation has stunned fans with a video from his gym session, in preparation for his upcoming boxing bout.

Shatta Bandle was captured panting heavily as sweat trickles down his face despite the treadmill set on its lowest pace.

Bandle announced a transition from music to boxing some months ago, and the red boxing gloves he was pictured with proved he was still in the career.

The workout session of the diminutive figure has caused a stirred laughter on social media

Video below: