Hope has been restored in the lives of some cerebral palsy children and their parents after receiving relief items from Adom FM journalist, Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, popularly known as ABY.

The donation, according to ABY, is to lessen the burden on the unemployed mothers to help them cater for their special children and other siblings.

ABY presenting the items

She donated toiletries, diapers, foodstuff and an undisclosed amount of money through the Yaw Owusu Ansah (YOA) Foundation at Dansoman, Accra.

Some of the mothers, upon receiving the items, said the donation came just in their time of distress as they had run out of most of the items, especially diapers.

Beneficiaries of the donation.

Meanwhile, leaders of the YAO Foundation, who have been activists for better lives for persons with cerebral palsy, have appealled to the ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection to put them on the Livelihood Empowerment (LEAP) Programme.

ABY, who is also the host of Adom FM’s Current Affairs show, ‘Burning Issues’ pledged her continued support to the parents and their children, henceforth.

