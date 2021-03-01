Music producer John Kwesi Dosunmu-Mensah, better known as M.O.G Beatz, has taken to social media to disclose that dancehall musician Shatta Wale hasn’t paid him a dime after he produced 10 songs on his Reign album.

The ‘Only One Man’ hitmaker says all attempts to reach a consensus with Shatta Wale proved futile to the extent that the latter blocked his mobile number.

Money Man @shattawalegh , me I dey see you as a big brother i never had. I know say you no be STINGY like that lol, i produced 10 songs on the #ReignAlbum but ano see no CASH from you since 2018. Seeing this made me laugh sooo hard 😂😂😂😂.. pic.twitter.com/hM1fsjK8Us — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

A WHOLE SHATTA WALE wey Beyoncé feat am !! 100 ghc you go pay me for beat, Ah, no be you talk say you be richest artiste for Ghana? If you owe sombro money then you block am and restrict am from coming to your house, he wrote after he posted series of tweets to cement his claim.

These are the songs .@MOGBeatz produced for Shatta Wale on his #ReignAlbum.



Buh since 2018, 50 pesewas koraa Shatta Wale no pay am.



Chale this be serious.



Don't Baby My Baby

Bend Over

Squeeze

I Regret

If I See

Give Dem Something

Crazy

Wonders

Rosalinda

Sister Sister — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) February 28, 2021

But Shatta Wale has come out to deny these claims. According to him, he did everything right by sending M.O.G money anytime he made a beat for him.

I won’t watch people like you to stop helping others okay… If you say I have not sent you cash upon cash b4 then make dis nonsense tweets …This shows how ungrateful you are in real life …No wonder I didn’t add u to my list …My konko beatz hit before u came in P!!!!! [SIC] He wrote.

Shatta Wale also said things can get physical between them over the matter because MOG could have settled things amicably with him.