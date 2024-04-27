The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gearing up for its parliamentary primary in the La Dadekotopon Constituency scheduled for Saturday, April 27.

Among the contenders who have thrown their hats into the ring for the primary are Joseph Addo, President Akufo-Addo’s personal driver, and Solomon Kotey Niikio, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area.

The primary received the green light from the National Executive Committee of the NPP following the resignation of the previously elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, citing personal reasons.

In the 2020 elections, the NPP lost the La Dadekotopon seat to Rita Naa Odoley Sowah of the NDC.

The NPP is determined to reclaim the seat in the upcoming December polls.

